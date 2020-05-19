SERVPRO Donates Labor and Supplies to Disinfect Pembroke Pines/ Miramar Police Vehicles During COVID-19 Crisis
SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/ West Miramar is providing sanitation, disinfection services to their local police department and the Broward county Sheriff's OfficePEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleaning and restoration company SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/ West Miramar has stepped up to help keep Florida police cruisers safe and clean during the pandemic. The company has donated employee labor and all of the cleaning supplies necessary to service cruisers belonging to both the City of Pembroke Pines Police Department as well as the Broward County Sheriff’s office.
SERVPRO recognizes that law enforcement agents are at extremely high risk of exposure to COVID-19 in their line of duty. As a result, the company chose to take action.
For a period of two weeks, SERVPRO’s dedicated team worked thoroughly, disinfecting dozens of cruisers per day. The company’s contributions are especially critical given the fact that law enforcement officers are sometimes required to transport COVID-19 carriers in their vehicles.
“It is keeping our staff safe, and that’s the priority here: keeping our personnel safe and working,”
BSO Capt. Kevin Butler said in response to SERVPRO’s services and donation.
The gesture speaks to SERVPRO’s community involvement and desire to support local law enforcement agents during this difficult time.
Company spokesperson Morena Fenero noted, “Our first responders are in the front line every single day dealing with the public and coming in contact with potential viruses. We just wanted them to know that we recognize their hard work and we wanted to help out any way that we could. This service also helps us keep our employees employed in this time of crisis.”
About SERVPRO
SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/ West Miramar is a cleaning and restoration company that specializes in fire, water, and mold damages and emergencies. Its dynamic, professional restoration crew uses cutting-edge instruments, top quality restoration technology, and up-to-date industry practices to service its community. When faced with flooding, fire, mold, or water damage, SERVPRO is available 24/7 to provide start-to-finish support services.
