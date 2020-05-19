Ramp Introduces Peer-to-Peer eCDN, Becomes the eCDN for All

Strategic partnership with StriveCast allows Ramp to deliver on-premises or cloud-based WebRTC peer-to-peer enterprise video distribution solutions

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost overnight, video has become the most important way to communicate and connect. As we return to the office, “social distancing” will most likely remain the norm—and so will the use of video. To meet the increased demand for enterprise streaming video, Ramp , the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, announced today it has expanded its portfolio to include peer-to-peer (P2P) video distribution.



Through a strategic partnership with StriveCast , Ramp added on-premises and cloud-based WebRTC P2P solutions to deliver a complete portfolio of enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) options. Along with Multicast+ and OmniCache, Ramp becomes the eCDN for all—all enterprises, all networks, all use cases and all enterprise streaming platforms.

“Local configurations and delivery requirements for an enterprise network can vary greatly from one location to another,” said Neal Stanton, Co-CEO of Ramp. “Through our partnership with StriveCast, Ramp is the first and only eCDN provider to offer all three types of video distribution solutions—multicasting, video caching and peer-to-peer networking. Now enterprises can mix and match eCDN technologies to achieve the best bandwidth optimization at every location across their network.”

Anthony D’Amore, Ramp Co-CEO added, “Our mission is to deliver unlimited, high-quality streaming video on corporate networks, and this new partnership is about making eCDN easy. Customers should not have to choose a vendor at the sacrifice of the right technology.”

Ramp makes it easier than ever for any organization to design and deploy an enterprise video distribution solution that meets their specific needs. Our eCDN solutions securely and efficiently optimize streaming video from any source using multicasting, video caching, P2P networking, or any combination of the three.

Multicast+: For enterprises with multicast-enabled networks, Multicast+ is hands-down the most efficient and secure way to stream live events. It uses the least amount of bandwidth to reach the highest number of viewers by sending a single video stream across the network.

For enterprises with multicast-enabled networks, Multicast+ is hands-down the most efficient and secure way to stream live events. It uses the least amount of bandwidth to reach the highest number of viewers by sending a single video stream across the network. OmniCache™: OmniCache is the best video delivery option when both live and on-demand video matters. It’s for organizations who want a full-featured solution deployed securely behind the firewall without managing software on viewing devices.

OmniCache is the best video delivery option when both live and on-demand video matters. It’s for organizations who want a full-featured solution deployed securely behind the firewall without managing software on viewing devices. Peer-to-Peer: When you don’t have the ability to deploy software infrastructure at certain locations, a P2P eCDN uses client devices to build a peer network that redistributes video streams from one viewing device to another.

“As a result of COVID-19 quarantines, more workers are using more video than ever before,” said Steve Vonder Haar, Senior Analyst at Wainhouse Research. “As these workers return to the office, IT departments will face the challenge of scaling up infrastructure to meet the expectations of executives who are suddenly very video-aware. Ramp’s new partnership with StriveCast represents an effort to offer network administrators more options for creating the network capacity that will be needed to address evolving corporate video demands.”

Peer-to-Peer with StriveCast

StriveCast is the client-less eCDN that solves enterprise video delivery. StriveCast requires no local software installation and works inside any enterprise video Platform. It reduces bandwidth requirements for internal webcasting by up to 95%. To combine maximum security and scalability, StriveCast offers a cloud and on-premises solution for full control and data privacy, shaping the next generation of eCDN technology. On top of that, StriveCast offers real-time video analytics for high-end customer insights and video KPIs. Convinced customers include large companies like Swisscom, Siemens, Gazprom, and NEP group.

“We see businesses all over the world going through a massive change in digitization recently; a topic that has often been postponed by large enterprises before due to operational burdens. An example for the digital shift is the astonishing increase in the use of Microsoft Teams over the last weeks,” Alexander Schaefer, CEO & Co-Founder of StriveCast. “We strongly believe video will be the future of corporate communication. Our mission is to provide reliable and robust streaming and communication infrastructure. By partnering with Ramp, we see a great opportunity to make a difference during these times and shape the future of media delivery.”

eCDN for All

Ramp specializes in eliminating network bandwidth issues created by enterprise streaming video, giving viewers the best quality experience possible while protecting business-critical operations. Regardless of your network, use case or streaming platform, Ramp has a cost efficient, vendor-neutral eCDN for all enterprises. Visit us at our new domain, rampecdn.com , to learn more.

About StriveCast

StriveCast is a leading technology provider for eCDN solutions. Our WebRTC-based P2P mesh network is used by large companies like Swisscom, Siemens, Gazprom, and NEP group to solve the problem of network congestion during live events. Based in Germany, we are constantly improving and adapting our cutting-edge P2P technology in order to provide the next generation of enterprise video delivery.

Today, StriveCast connects over 150,000 users worldwide on a daily basis, saving customers up to 95% of CDN traffic with a unique server-side-managed Peer-To-Peer network. Visit https://strivecast.io/ for more information.

About Ramp

Ramp is focused on helping every organization tap into the power of live and on-demand streaming video. Our enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions drastically reduce the bandwidth needed to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video on corporate networks. Using multicasting, video caching, peer-to-peer networking, or any combination, Ramp is the eCDN for all—all enterprises, all networks, all use cases, and all streaming platforms. Ramp works with virtually any modern platform and is tightly integrated with leading streaming video solutions. Our software deploys entirely behind your firewall for maximum security and scales easily as demand for video grows. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance to deliver the highest-quality viewer experience. Visit rampecdn.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5635df5c-2bc6-4745-94ac-6ec8428436c3

Contact: Denise Iverson Ramp Holdings (857) 202-3477 diverson@rampecdn.com