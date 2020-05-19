AskBio Announces Appointment of Tim Trost as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. , May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a leading, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced the appointment of Tim Trost as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Trost is a highly accomplished CFO with more than 25 years of experience building, managing and financing emerging life sciences companies.



Prior to joining AskBio, Mr. Trost most recently served as CFO at Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX), where he took the company through its IPO and four follow-on financings. Previous to Chimerix, he was CFO at Argos Therapeutics, a venture-backed immunotherapy company that ultimately also went public. Prior to that, he was CFO at InteCardia, a venture-backed cardiac imaging company, where he played a key role in negotiating and executing the sale of the company to a NASDAQ-listed entity. Previous to InteCardia, Mr. Trost served as CFO of Coastal Physician Group (NYSE: DR), a contract provider of emergency room physicians, after having joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Development. His earlier career included positions as Vice President of Finance at Morganite North America and Senior Manager at PwC.

“Tim’s financial and strategic leadership experience, as well as his track record of financing clinical-stage biotech companies, will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth that includes expansion of our AAV manufacturing and clinical programs,” said Sheila Mikhail, JD, MBA, AskBio CEO. “On behalf of our growing team, I welcome Tim and look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Trost holds a degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About AskBio

