Avanan Introduces Cloud-based Security for Citrix ShareFile

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanan, the leading security solution for cloud-based email and collaboration suites, announced today new security protocols to protect Citrix ShareFile.



As more and more businesses are expanding the tools in their employees’ collaboration suite from mainly email into cloud-based file-sharing, collaboration and messaging, sensitive information is being shared on those platforms, and the risks for attacks are increasing. Unlike email these platforms are generally open only for internal use, and within a few clicks information can be shared with third parties and malicious content can find its way into the organization. These platforms are also used by hackers that compromise one account in the organization to try and spread to others.

Avanan's new set of capabilities further expands its coverage of cloud-based platforms and improves the security of the information that employees share with their co-workers and external parties. Avanan, the highest-rated email security platform according to Gartner’s Peer Insights , is the only email security provider to bring its protection to the broader collaboration suite.

Citrix ShareFile is a file sharing and sync solution. It allows people to store documents and share them with colleagues and external users. The Avanan solution for ShareFile includes scanning files for Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and malware. Files that are flagged by Avanan as containing malware or potentially sensitive information can be automatically mitigated by moving the file to a special quarantined folder and by changing the file access policy. An alert can be issued to the file owner and system administrator.

ShareFile is protected by the same powerful yet easy-to-use unified security policies that Avanan uses to secure similar services, such as Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Box and Dropbox. Avanan’s unique approach to protecting these services allows for the reporting and managing of all security events from email, file sharing, collaboration and messaging platforms in a single console, while quickly mitigating any potential attack.

In addition to scanning for malicious content and sensitive files, Avanan’s new integration with Citrix ShareFile supports the detection of compromised attacks, insider threats and unsecure configurations. This is done leveraging Avanan’s artificial intelligence engine and baselining algorithms, that analyze end-users’ behaviors within Citrix ShareFile and cross-correlate those end-user actions with their activity in the SaaS service that the organization secures with the Avanan platform.

See the power and simplicity. Learn more about Avanan’s cloud-based security for Citrix ShareFile here .

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365™, G-Suite™ and Slack™. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.

CONTACT:

Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR

(203) 226-9290

dmontner@montner.com