NCM Investments adds Z Series (flat fee pricing) for NCM Core American

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCM Asset Management Ltd. is pleased to announce NCM Core American will be available with Z Series.

Z Series is a flat management fee replacing the traditional percentage fee.

For NCM’s Core Funds, Z Series replaces the annual percentage management fee with an annual flat management fee of $1,000 + taxes, per fund, per account.

Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales and Marketing for NCM says “For example, if an investor has $300,000 in a mutual fund with a 1% management fee, the cost per year is $3,000. Using NCM’s actively managed Core Funds with Z Series, the cost is only $1,000. Over a 10-year period, that difference really adds up.”

Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM says, “This innovation is industry leading and we are proud to be the first to introduce actively managed funds with flat management fee pricing. We welcome NCM Core American as it joins the other two NCM Core Funds providing three unique Core solutions to help Canadians.”

All NCM Core Funds are designed to provide high active share, low volatility and low fees – the three key traits that Canadians are looking for in their active investing strategies.

NCM’s Z Series Funds are designed to support advisors and investors using a fee-based account. NCM is offering Z Series pricing for NCM Core Canadian, NCM Core Global and NCM Core American.

About NCM Investments

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada’s leaders in actively managed investment products. With an in-house Portfolio Management team and a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards to recognize its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto.

For More Information:

Wan Kim

(416) 640-6718

Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing

Notice to Reader:

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management’s control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.



