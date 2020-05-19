‘On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive’ Campaign Begins Memorial Day Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 19, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will begin the tenth annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign this weekend. The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related accidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both of which see increased traffic during summer months.

Over Memorial Day weekend, enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of vehicles and vessels. Awareness and enforcement efforts are centered on three of the busiest summer weekends, including:

May 23 – 25, 2020 July 3 – 5, 2020 (Operation Dry Water) Sept. 5 – 7, 2020

The Commission advises anyone who plans to consume alcohol to designate a sober driver instead of getting behind the wheel of a car or a vessel. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

The campaign is coordinated by the Commission and the State Highway Patrol, and supported by local police and sheriff’s offices, along with participating non-governmental organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.

