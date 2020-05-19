Ismail Sirdah Speaks Out About the Challenges of Remote Working During COVID-19
In a recent interview, Ismail Sirdah shared his strategies for overcoming the challenges posed by working from homeDULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent exclusive interview with Thrive Global, Ismail Sirdah discussed the unique challenges of working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and shared strategies to overcome them.
With experience in multiple industries, Ismail Sirdah is a serial entrepreneur. He is the owner and founder of Lulu Productions, which has become the largest production company within the Spanish and Latino market place.
In his interview, Sirdah discussed how he is using his time in lockdown to re-evauate his business, consider digital strategies, and reconnect with the purpose behind the company’s mission.
He also shared valuable advice for those working from home for the first time.
“Find what works for you, and do not worry about what other people are doing. This is a time of experimentation, and that means pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone,” said Ismail Sirdah.
“Do not be afraid to try new things and see how it affects your motivation and focus.”
For those who are nervous about the economy in the wake of the pandemic, Sirdah said that he believes that each industry, like his own, will find a way to be resilient.
Click here to read the full interview.
About Ismail Sirdah
In 1998, Ismail Sirdah began his career as the owner of several Mexican restaurants. Through promoting his restaurants, he gained experience with branding and marketing through the use of social media. By 2008, he had established a database of clients and a strong following, causing owners of other restaurants to ask for his help with marketing and promotions. Mr. Sirdah created Lulu Promotions to help businesses with social media marketing and email blasts. The business ultimately evolved to include music and entertainment ticket sales, to become Lulu Productions & Music in 2010. The company has been thriving ever since.
