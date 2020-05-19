Samsung Joins Via Licensing’s Advanced Audio Coding Patent Pool

World’s Largest Consumer Electronics Company Expands Value of AAC Patent Pool

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, and Samsung Electronics today announced an agreement that provides Samsung a worldwide license to the standard essential patents in Via’s Advanced Audio Coding patent pool and also adds key Samsung audio innovations to the pool.



“We are delighted to welcome Samsung as a licensee and licensor in our AAC patent pool,” said Joe Siino, President of Via Licensing. “Today’s announcement reinforces that industry leaders such as Samsung recognize the benefits of the patent pool model to advance technology adoption and collaboration across the global ecosystem.”

Through its AAC patent pool, Via offers a license to the essential AAC patent portfolios of industry leading companies that include Dolby Laboratories, ETRI, Fraunhofer IIS, JVC Kenwood, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, NTT Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC., Orange S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and VoiceAge, the key innovators of the AAC audio compression standard that is widely adopted in broadcast, consumer electronics, mobile, automotive and personal computer products, worldwide.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.