T2 Biosystems’ Bacteria Panel Wins “Best New Technology Solution - Diagnostics" Award in MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Achievement Underscores the Clinical Value of Company’s Rapid Diagnostic Test for Sepsis-causing Bacterial Pathogens in Bloodstream

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced it won the “Best New Technology Solution - Diagnostics" award for its T2Bacteria® Panel solution in the fourth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The awards program, which received thousands of nominations from companies across the globe, “recognizes the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today,” according to its website.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards and grateful to the judges who recognize the importance of rapid identification of sepsis-causing pathogens in order to effectively and efficiently treat patients with bloodstream infections, which can lead to sepsis,” said John Sperzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of T2 Biosystems.

Sperzel continued, “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year at least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis and nearly 270,000 Americans die as a result. But, with swift diagnosis and treatment, which our T2Bacteria Panel helps facilitate, we can help reduce these numbers for patients with bloodstream infections and improve patient outcomes.”

The T2Bacteria Panel, which was FDA cleared in May 2018, can detect sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens directly from whole blood in three to five hours, without the need to wait for a blood culture, which typically takes days to provide results and is not as sensitive. By providing quicker results, the T2Bacteria Panel can help clinicians start patients on the right therapy sooner, which can lead to a series of potential benefits, including improved patient outcomes, better management of antibiotics, reduced length of stay in the hospital and more.

The MedTech Breakthrough Award is one more addition to the Company’s growing list of accolades and milestones. Most recently, T2 Biosystems announced it was awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, covering its T2Dx® Instrument, as well as the T2Bacteria and T2Candida® Panels.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2Resistance™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, as well as biothreat pathogens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding additional patients, timing of testing patients, anticipated product benefits, strategic priorities, product expansion or opportunities, growth expectations or targets, timing of FDA filings or clearances and anticipated operating expenses, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 16, 2020, and other filings the company makes with the SEC from time to time. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

