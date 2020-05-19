Covid-19: Attack against defence body ends up in death

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 19 - A citizen lost his life this week, in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, following the display of disobedience acts against the prevention rules for covid-19 and also for attacking a national defence and security agent, clarified last Sunday, in Luanda, the spokesman of the Ministry of the Interior. ,

While making an assessment of the first week of the fourth period of State of Emergency, the sub-commissioner informed that the incident occurred when a military man tried to sensitize some citizens on the road to obey the measures of prevention against the new coronavirus, but they rebelled against the military man, thus jeopardizing his physical integrity.

The official said that the trooper was forced to resort to a firearm, with the intention of dispersing the aggressors, but regrettably his gunshot hit a citizen who ended up dying.

According to the spokesman, if, in the specific case, there is no plausible justification for the fact or exclusion of the illegality, the military will be held responsible, and the Public Prosecution and judicial magistrates will do their part.

A similar scenario, he continued, was also verified at dawn on the 15th of this month, in Luanda, where some citizens who were consuming alcoholic beverages along the road were told to return home, but ended up attacking the troops, forcing them to shoot and in the process one of the attackers was hit in the abdomen.

He affirmed that the injured citizen was helped on time and at the moment his out of risk.

According to Waldemar José, the constant disobedience from citizens and facing the national defence and securities agents have motivated the use of force and means available for the military and police.

As regards the video that became viral in the social network, regarding a spank with belt of a staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) on a citizen, the subcommittee disapproved of this isolated act and ensured that due diligence was underway for the disciplinary and criminal accountability of the trooper in question.

Also in Luanda, some citizens have been detained for promoting noise pollution and assaulting a Chinese man, causing damages on his house assessed in over Akz 70 million (equivalent to $123,000) .

To avoid similar scenario, the official reiterates appeal to citizens to comply with the instructions of the national defence and security bodies, in order to preserve the public welfare.

The official also mentioned that people are still disobeying the sanitary fence applied by the State of Emergency in Luanda, using cargo mass truck to enter and leave the country's capital.