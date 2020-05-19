Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 19 May 2020
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,172) deaths (2,834), and recoveries (33,863) by region:
Central (8,665 cases; 294 deaths; 2,417 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (336; 0; 18), Chad (519; 53; 117), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,629; 61; 290), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,432; 11; 301), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4)
Eastern (8,894; 263; 2,811): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,518; 7; 1018), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (352; 5; 116), Kenya (912; 50; 336), Madagascar (322; 1; 119), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (297; 0; 203), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,455; 57; 163), South Sudan (285; 6; 4), Sudan (2,591; 105; 247), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (260; 0; 63)
Northern (28,106; 1,445; 11,683): Algeria (7,201; 555; 3,625), Egypt (12,764; 645; 3,440), Libya (65; 3; 35), Mauritania (81; 4; 6), Morocco (6,952; 192; 3,758), Tunisia (1,043; 46; 819)
Southern (17,752; 305; 7,701): Angola (50; 2; 17), Botswana (25; 1; 17), Eswatini (205; 2; 78), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (70; 3; 27), Mozambique (145; 0; 46), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (16,433; 286; 7,298), Zambia (761; 7; 192), Zimbabwe (46; 4; 13)
Western (24,755; 527; 9,251): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (796; 51; 652), Cape Verde (328; 3; 85), Cote d'Ivoire (2,119; 28; 1040), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (5,735; 29; 1,754), Guinea (2,796; 16; 1,263), Guinea-Bissau (1038; 6; 38), Liberia (229; 22; 123), Mali (874; 52; 512), Niger (909; 55; 714), Nigeria (6,175; 191; 1,644), Senegal (2,544; 26; 1076), Sierra Leone (519; 33; 148), Togo (330; 12; 106)