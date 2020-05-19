Gulliver Group completes transforming the assets into a digital ecosystem
Gulliver Group
Our roadmap for 2020-2022 includes over 10 new products with a global mission to transform the industries with our first-class line of products designed to maximize customer's satisfaction.”LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulliver Group reports that transformation of the assets into a digital ecosystem is getting completed. The company is going to present a wide range of products and services for individuals and businesses under single «e» brand. Gulliver Group product portfolio will include:
— Matthew Richardson (Head of Business Developmen)t)
- Wealth management services
- Enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure solutions in Europe, North America & Singapore
- Fintech-Made digital banking in Hong Kong
- Legal, consulting, advisory & management services for supporting and boosting any IT business with a main focus on regulated financial services in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand
- Turnkey software platform for banks, payment institutions, e-money institutions and Swiss Financial Intermediaries
- Secured Android 10 smartphone with military-grade encryption designed to ensure the highest level of privacy and security
- Cashback-Powered online travel booking platform with lowest price guarantee for over 60% destinations
- Retail online stores
- Luxury lifestyle management & concierge services for High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth individuals
- Private jets & yachts booking
The most of products will be presented before May 25th. Gulliver Group is constantly working on new competitive products with strong advantages in comparison with market-leading and well-known products of the industry.
The company’s main goal is to digitize, automate and simplify business processes and improve everyone’s daily lifestyle to perfection while delivering the first-class products and services designed for improving the financial well-being and maximizing the comfort. The company’s team has «on the ground» knowledge and multi-year expertise in building, managing and accelerating businesses in most of Digital Economy sectors.
Gulliver Group
Gulliver Group was founded in 2015 as a private investment company focused on investing in the IT industry and securities of rapidly growing sectors, such as green energy, FinTech, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Software and Digital Services. Since 2017, Gulliver Group has been actively working on building own ecosystem of digital products and services in most of sectors of digital economy. The company is involved in charity and supports over 15 charity organizations worldwide on regular basis.
Matthew Richardson
Gulliver Limited
211452614+351211452614
email us here