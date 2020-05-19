G5 Leverages Machine Learning to Help Real Estate Marketers Determine Prospects' Intent To Rent

New technology measures the quality of marketing-generated leads and automatically redirects ad spend resulting in up to 300% more qualified leads

/EIN News/ -- Bend, Ore., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G5, the leader in real estate marketing optimization, leverages machine learning to help real estate marketers analyze the intent of every marketing-generated lead. This new technology, G5 Call Scoring, determines whether each person who calls a property has the “intent to rent” and designates those who do as qualified leads. Powered by Call Scoring, Ad Optimization is a first to market predictive marketing innovation that then uses intent data to automatically redirect ad spend to the networks and ad types generating the greatest impact, resulting in up to 300% more qualified leads.

“The really exciting value with Ad Optimization is knowing my campaigns are now automatically benefiting from Call Scoring technology. Lower customer acquisition costs and higher-quality leads stretch our advertising budgets, which helps everyone win,” said G5 client, Devin Lusk, Director of Marketing, American Landmark Apartments.

Benefits of G5 Call Scoring :

Understand what drives qualified leads : Measure the quality (versus quantity) of marketing-generated leads by determining whether each person who calls a property has the “intent to rent” and then designating those leads as qualified. Using this intent data, marketers can make informed decisions about where to adjust their digital marketing strategy.

: Measure the quality (versus quantity) of marketing-generated leads by determining whether each person who calls a property has the “intent to rent” and then designating those leads as qualified. Using this intent data, marketers can make informed decisions about where to adjust their digital marketing strategy. Redirect advertising spend to the top-performing ads : Ad Optimization automatically redirects ad spend to the networks and ad types that truly have the greatest impact. This technology continually optimizes ad budgets by reallocating daily spend to the channels and ad types that deliver the most qualified leads.

: Ad Optimization automatically redirects ad spend to the networks and ad types that truly have the greatest impact. This technology continually optimizes ad budgets by reallocating daily spend to the channels and ad types that deliver the most qualified leads. Increase quality at the top of the sales funnel: Decrease customer acquisition costs and drive higher-quality leads to the top of the sales funnel by stretching advertising budgets. Know which marketing sources are working best in order to further hone marketing tactics.

“Real estate marketers finally have the ability to measure which marketing sources are most effective in generating qualified prospects in a highly scalable and consistent way,” said David Rodrigues, Senior Vice President, Product Management, G5. “Further, we are really excited about leveraging this innovation in our Ad Optimization platform where the power of Call Scoring is put to work by automatically optimizing ad spend to generate the greatest impact.”

To learn more about G5 Call Scoring technology, watch this short video or schedule a demo.

About G5

As the leader in digital marketing optimization, G5 turns marketing into move-ins for multifamily, senior living, and self storage properties. Through its scalable lead generation strategies, emerging technologies, and AI-based solutions, G5 delivers higher quality leads and better ROI. Founded in 2005, G5 currently provides marketing solutions for more than 8,000 properties and two million units throughout the U.S. and Canada. Based in Bend, Ore., G5 is backed by private equity investor PeakEquity Partners. Learn more at GetG5.com.

Attachments

Natalie Dent G5 2066051802 natalie.dent@getg5.com