FOREWARN and Alliance Background Partner to Extend Leading Risk Mitigation and Screening Solutions into Volunteer Sector

Partnership delivers powerful analytics and screening solutions to ensure safer volunteer communities

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla. and LARGO, Fla., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and a leading identity verification and risk mitigation solutions provider, and Alliance Background, LLC (“Alliance”), a leading provider of employment and volunteer background screening services, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to bring their identity verification and safety solutions to volunteer-driven organizations.



Under a multi-year relationship with Alliance, FOREWARN® will provide the technology platform, data, analytics, and customer-facing applications for SecureView™, a risk mitigation solution for use in verifying identity information submitted by individuals for the purpose of determining whether to grant access to the organization’s premises.

Initially launched for the real estate industry, FOREWARN has seen rapid adoption by state MLSs, real estate associations, agencies, and individual agents, becoming the recognized leading safety solution for real estate professionals across the United States.

“While the inherent risks associated with real estate agents’ regular face-to-face interactions with unknown counterparties made the industry a logical entry point for FOREWARN, the solution was designed to be industry agnostic, with the goal of expanding to other markets with a similar risk profile,” stated James Reilly, President of FOREWARN parent company, red violet. “By partnering with Alliance and leveraging their deep industry knowledge and experience, we believe the volunteer space is a perfect next-step market for the FOREWARN technology.”

With an expected release in June of 2020, SecureView, powered by FOREWARN, will be available both online and through a mobile application. Subscribing organizations will be able to mitigate risk by using SecureView to instantly verify identity, search for criminal histories, and validate information provided by one-time volunteers and non-employee guests for the purpose of determining whether to grant the individual access to a facility.

“We are extremely excited to launch SecureView as the cornerstone offering in our emerging Alliance Identity Solutions suite of services. Partnering with FOREWARN and introducing their unique analytical capabilities will assist Alliance Identity Solutions in delivering significant value to volunteer and faith-based organizations,” stated Brittany C. Bollinger, Alliance’s Founder and President. “The addition of the FOREWARN advanced technology combined with Alliance’s expertise and commitment of service to volunteer and faith-based organizations will far surpass any solution currently available. We are extremely proud to introduce the next phase of evolution in an industry segment which has not seen much in the way of innovation. We are excited to work with the FOREWARN team of visionaries to deliver highly-differentiated solutions to our customers.”

“As a senior non-profit executive leader, I’ve been searching for a tool like SecureView for years,” stated Michael (Mike) Orum, Alliance’s Director of Non-Profit Partnerships. “This exciting new tool will provide volunteer and faith-based organizations a cost-effective option for monitoring visitors and minimizing risks. For years, the volunteer sector has been waiting for a platform that can easily be added to any visitor management program without expensive start up fees…. It has arrived! SecureView offers a budget friendly mobile App/Web based platform that empowers organizations a plug and play platform without needing to purchase expensive hardware or software. SecureView will be a game-changer for organizations looking at minimizing risks in daily visitors.”

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information, such as financial and asset information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our analytics and information solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, recovering debt, identifying fraud and abuse, and ensuring legislative compliance, to identifying and acquiring customers. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com .

About Alliance Background

Alliance Background provides Volunteer and Faith based organizations with a complete suite of customized risk assessment and access control tools for Visitors, Contractors, Volunteers and Employees. Alliance is committed to supporting Volunteer and Faith based organizations with superior liability protection delivered with a boutique level of service. Alliance is currently working with many large organizations including Junior League International, Feeding America, Girl Scouts, Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House Charities & United Way and Alliance team members are active and volunteering with The Humane Society, SPCA, RMHC, Feeding Tampa Bay (Part of Feeding America), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Childspring International, Human Rights Campaign. Rebuilding Together and Habitat for Humanity. Additional information can be found at www.allianceidentitysolutions.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the volunteer space is a perfect next-step market for the FOREWARN technology, whether the addition of the FOREWARN advanced technology combined with Alliance’s expertise and commitment of service to volunteer and faith-based organizations will far surpass any solution currently available, whether SecureView will provide volunteer and faith-based organizations a cost-effective option for monitoring visitors and minimizing risks and whether SecureView will be a game-changer for organizations looking at minimizing risks in daily visitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

