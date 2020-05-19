MC Squared Energy Services Announces Additional Community Solar Project as Exclusive Subscription Manager

MC2 announces additional community solar site located in Will County, Illinois

Company to serve as exclusive subscription manager for Dukane Community Solar, bringing subscribers, both residential and small commercial, to the project

Company is a leading electric supplier in the state of Illinois working with community solar projects to deliver guaranteed savings to customers via net metering credits

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2), announces an additional community solar project in Will County, Illinois. MC2 will serve as the official subscription manager for Dukane Precast’s Community Solar Project, bringing subscribers, both residential and small commercial, to the over 1,600 kW project, as well as managing all billing and customer care functions.

MC2 was the first retail electric supplier in the state of Illinois to fully subscribe a community solar project. The subscribers, primarily residential and small commercial customers, have received guaranteed savings via net metering credits on their monthly electric utility invoices since late 2019 based on their prorated share of the energy generated by the solar project each month. MC2 plans to offer a guaranteed savings program for this additional project, as well.

“Dukane Precast is excited to work with MC2 to energize the Dukane Community Solar Project located on our property and start providing valuable subscriptions to customers. We selected MC2 based on their extensive experience in customer engagement and fulfillment capabilities,” said Dukane Community Solar president, Donald Dardis.

“Community solar is leading the way to help Illinois create a clean energy economy and reduce harmful carbon emission by displacing legacy fossil generating units in the state,” said MC2 founder and president Chuck Sutton. “We look forward to working with Dukane Precast as this project moves forward and subscribers start reaping the benefits of community solar generation.”

For more information on MC2, visit www.mc2energyservices.com.

About MC Squared Energy Services, LLC

Established in 2008, MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2) is a certified, retail electric-service provider headquartered in Chicago. MC2 helps municipalities, businesses, educational institutions, and individuals with competitive electric supply products including renewables to fit their specific needs.

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolverine Holdings. Founded in 1994, the Wolverine companies comprise a number of diversified financial institutions specializing in proprietary trading, asset management, order execution services and technology solutions. They are recognized as a market leader with focus on innovation, achievement and integrity with clients and colleagues. The Wolverine companies are headquartered in Chicago with satellite offices in New York and San Francisco, and a proprietary trading affiliate office located in London.

For Further Product Information, Contact:

Samantha Komzak

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC

312-854-1981

skomzak@mc2energyservices.com