DNA Genetics Announces Name Change From Miss USA to Miss DNA for Highly Popular Cannabis Strain

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 -- OG DNA Genetics ("DNA" or the "Company"), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced that the strain Miss USA will be legally changed to Miss DNA. The Company will cease using the Miss USA name to end any confusion or infringement related to the trademarked Miss USA pageant. Going forward, the highly sought-after cannabis strain will be trademarked as Miss DNA.



For years, Miss USA has been a popular strain among cannabis cultivators, hash-makers and connoisseurs across the globe. Renamed Miss DNA, it is an Indica dominant hybrid crossbred from two of the world’s most popular Cannabis Cup winning strains, Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana. This genetic cross creates the legend that is DNA Genetics’ Miss DNA. This strain is famous for its high yields, strong aromatic profile, and substantial returns for concentrates. DNA is proud to continue the production and sales of Miss DNA in select legal markets throughout the world.

“Miss DNA is the same strain you all know and love. This beauty queen of a strain still exhibits frosty buds and potency — just with a slight DNA twist,” said Don Morris, Chief Cannabis Officer at DNA Genetics.

Since its inception, the genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards, in all categories, at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world – making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times’ Top 10 Strain of the Year, which was inducted into the High Times Seedbank Hall of Fame in 2009, the High Times’ 100 Most Influential People in the Industry and the High Times’ Trail Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics, and medicine.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com