Board Committee Changes

/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Board Committee Changes

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

On May 19, 2020 Dick Boer and Martina Hund-Mejean were appointed by shareholders as Non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect of May 20, 2020. They will both become members of the Audit Committee as at the same date.

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee.  Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a Non-executive Director of the Company, will stand down as a member of the Remuneration Committee. Both of these changes are with effect from May 20, 2020.

NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE

Sir Nigel Sheinwald has been appointed to the Nomination and Succession Committee, with effect from May 20, 2020. On May 19, 2020 Andrew Mackenzie was appointed by shareholders as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from October 1, 2020. He will become a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee with effect from the same date.

SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee with effect from May 20, 2020.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CHANGES


As announced on January 29, 2020 and following their re-appointment by shareholders on May 19, 2020, Euleen Goh will become the Company’s Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director and Neil Carson will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Both of these roles are with effect from May 20, 2020.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
AUDIT COMMITTEE Ann Godbehere (Chair)
Gerrit Zalm
Dick Boer
Martina Hund-Mejean

 
SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

 		 Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Ann Godbehere

 
NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE Charles Holliday (Chair)
Euleen Goh
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Andrew Mackenzie (effective October 1, 2020)

 
REMUNERATION
COMMITTEE		 Neil Carson (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Gerrit Zalm
Euleen Goh

 

May 19, 2020
Linda M. Coulter
Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Board Committee Changes

