Angola spends over Akz 1billion with scholarships holders

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 19 - The Angolan state makes available on a monthly basis just over 1.4 billion kwanzas in payment of scholarship supplements for students who are abroad.,

This information was provided last Monday by the minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo, during a meeting with deputies of the 3rd commission of the National Assembly that served to analyze the situation of external scholarship holders.

According to the minister, each month the National Institute for Scholarship Management (INAGBE) makes a financial plan before the following month and it includes the preparation of the transfer of monetary values ​​to commercial banks, a process that only gets concluded after the beneficiary effectively receives the corresponding financial grant.

She went on to explain that the amounts for the months of January to April were all issued in national currency, with the values being deposited in the public Savings and Credit Bank (BPC) in charge of proceeding with the transfer in foreign currency to the scholarship holders abroad.

This procedure has faced some constraints, she disclosed, due to the weak availability of the BPC, which until now has only managed to carry out the operations related to the month of January, a fact that has caused the delay in the payment of scholarship grants.

In order to resolve this issue, INAGBE decided to send the amounts relating to the months of March and April to the Bank of Commerce and Industry (BCI), with the expectation that this institution will have greater capacity to make payments more quickly.

Currently, apart from the internal scholarship holders, INAGBE controls 2,566 scholarship holders, of which 41% are female.

Cuba is the country that hosts the largest number of Angolan scholarship holders with 50%, followed by the Russian Federation with 21%, then Portugal with 9%.

Most students are in undergraduate programmes (89% ), followed by Master's degrees (5.6%) and doctorates courses (4.1%).

Meanwhile, the minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, announced at the meeting that in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, another 100 national students who have finished studies in the Russian Federation are expected to arrive in the country this Tuesday (May 21), who will join a number of about 300 other scholarship students who returned to Angola last Sunday.

She informed that all these citizens will be subjected to institutional quarantine with all accommodation conditions prepared for this purpose.

In relation to Cuba, at the beginning of April, around fifty tonnes of diverse goods of bio-safety, hygiene and non-perishable food were sent to scholarship students who are in that Caribbean country.