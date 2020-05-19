Minimizer releases Kenworth medium-duty floor mats

New kits fit several Kenworth years/models

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer’s floor mat expansion into medium-duty trucks continues with the release of Kenworth-specific floor mats.

There are eight new floor mat kits, which fit the T270, T300, T370, T600, T800, and W900. For years and specifications, Minimizer suggests using the Floor Mat Selector on its website.

“Our line of custom molded floor mats has been very popular with the heavy-duty trucking industry,” Minimizer Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said. “The product is simple to use, keeps trucks clean, and saves fleets money, so for most customers, it’s a no-brainer.”

The announcement comes just a few months after the Tested & Tortured™ brand debuted its Peterbilt medium-duty floor mats in January.

“We’ve received fantastic feedback since the Peterbilt release, and the expectation is this one will be a home run, too,” Hansen said. “People put a lot of time and energy into keeping their trucks looking sharp, and in-cab sanitizing is an increasingly important topic for fleets.”

Minimizer custom-molded floor mats utilize a tray system, which makes cleaning easy by preventing liquids, spills, and other materials from escaping the mat. The product is designed to be removed, cleaned, and reinserted with ease, so the process takes minutes, not hours.

“We’ve had fleets claim six-figure savings by putting our floor mats in their trucks,” Hansen said. “Whether you own or lease your trucks, this product makes sense because it saves time and money.”

For more information and to find the correct part number for a specific truck, visit www.minimizer.com.

