Creed announces funding for 58 Local Authority harbour projects

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today announced details of a €3.1m package to assist 10 coastal Local Authorities undertake and complete 58 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways owned by them (see table below for details). The package provides funding for maintenance and repair works in addition to supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments.

The Minister said “I am delighted to announce the continuation of our programme to assist coastal Local Authorities in the repair and development of fishery and aquaculture linked marine infrastructures under their ownership.”

The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects, with the Local Authority providing the balance.

The Minister went on to say “The Local Authority owned harbours in receipt of funding under this year’s programme are fundamental to the wellbeing of rural coastal communities and play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the ongoing development of fishing related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists which ultimately create the environment for job creation.”

Minister Creed concluded the announcement by stating “The €3.1m I have made available in 2020 is testament to my commitment to assist in the ongoing economic and social development in our rural coastal communities. This enlarged scheme will provide a much needed economic boost to these communities, given the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on rural areas. The diverse range of projects approved for funding under the programme are geographically spread across 10 Local Authorities and will not only create local construction employment over the lifetime of the projects, but equally will further enhance the amenities provided to the wider Marine community in these coastal areas.”

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine funded Local Authority works 2020

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine funded Local Authority works 2020 (pdf 219Kb)

Date Released: 19 May 2020