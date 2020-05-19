/EIN News/ -- SOITEC’S ENGINEERED SUBSTRATES FOR AUTOMOTIVE

Soitec to participate today in the Evercore ISI E-Mobility & EV Supply Chain Conference



New presentation available on the company’s website highlighting Soitec’s portfolio of engineered substrates for automotive markets and applications

Bernin (Grenoble), France, May 19th, 2020 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced the availability on its website of a new presentation focused on engineered substrates for automotive markets and applications.

Dr. Bernard Aspar, Soitec’s Global Business Units Executive Vice President, commented: “We are expanding our portfolio of engineered substrates to support the adoption of automotive megatrends where new vehicles are required to be connected, autonomous, shared and electric. We offer an extensive products portfolio, ranging from Power-SOI (powertrain, in-vehicle networking, audio amplifiers, battery management systems), FD-SOI (application and vision processors, microcontrollers) and RF-SOI (connectivity), while we continue to develop new engineered substrates such as Silicon Carbide Substrate (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) epiwafers to serve the inverter systems in electric vehicles.”

The presentation referred to is available from the investors section of Soitec’s website:

https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/investors-material

Agenda

FY’20 full-year fiscal results are due to be published on June 10th, 2020 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:







Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+1 858 519 6230

steve.babureck@soitec.com











Financial media contacts:







Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr







Business media contacts:







Marie Cabrières

+33 6 26 70 12 78

marie.cabrieres@soitec.com





# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66 557 802,00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.





# # #

Attachment