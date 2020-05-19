Phil Catudal celebrates 1st anniversary of his best-selling book

Phil Catudal in the News Phil Catudal

Celebrity trainer celebrates the one-year anniversary of his best-seller “ Just Your Type: The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Training Right for Your Body Type”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., May 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After one year since the launch of his best-selling book, Just Your Type , author and celebrity trainer gives insight to overcoming cancer and making the move to Los Angeles from Montreal. Phil Catudal has managed to build a stable career on personal training, entrepreneurial ventures, and being a motivational influence on those struggling with weight loss and battling with cancer.The father of three, celebrity trainer and MBA degree Honor’s graduate has no means of stopping very soon. Phil Catudal has made the move to California, and his success has never been more prominent. The story of Catudal has made news headlines in more recent years, after opening up on how he survived childhood Leukaemia from ages 3 to 8. The battles the Catudal family have faced are played off against a backdrop of an emotional time. After losing his father to cancer at age 12, Catudal gives clarity on the emotional time it was for him as a child. “After being diagnosed myself, and finally surviving it felt surreal. This comes after my brother; Dave was also battling with cancer for 5 years,” says Catudal.Today, Catudal has shaped his life around the focus of family, fitness and sharing his passion with others. His appetite for the industry has landed him a spot among some of the most well-known Hollywood trainers. Catudal has built a network of friends and celebrities alike, all sharing in one simple thing, living your best healthy life. “Diets and fads come and go so quickly. Just Your Type shares insight that you should work with your natural-born-body type, it’s the only constant you will have. The book focusses on helping readers create an individualized workout, fit for their body type,” shares Catudal.The book boasts a great amount of information on how to train for your body type. Catudal makes it important to realize that not every person has the same body and your diet will need to be designed accordingly. The first couple of chapters give you more clarity on some of the mistakes you might’ve been doing all these years. Following this, the book also carries great workouts designed by Catudal. Each workout is fitted for every type of body, from mesomorphs to ectomorphs and everything between. Catudal has ensured he can motivate each reader through his research and adaptability. (See @trainedbyphil) The book is not only endorsed by his great approach, but many celebrities such as Van Jones, Sarah Shahi, Steve Howey, Billy Magnussen, and Alan Ruck. “The book isn’t about working harder, it’s about working smarter,” says Catudal. His celebrity clients are only a fraction of his success. When he was still in business school, he opened Zoned Nutrition an online supplement retailer. He also now offers training at RetroFit in LA. For those who can’t make it to a training session, he also hosts online consultations and training sessions through his Trained by Phil online site. His online remote training has a global reach and has been especially useful during the Coronavirus pandemic, when gyms are closed.His fellowship in California stems from the way Catudal approaches anyone who needs advice. If it’s a sick client, or someone struggling to make progress, Catudal has adaptability when it comes to his work. The integration of his business background and combining that with his love for fitness will surely result in remarkable outcomes. “I think what set me aside is my ability to easily care for my clients. What I teach and write is a copy of each other, I don’t want people to feel bad about their bodies, but rather help them improve. Probably the Canadian roots in me,” tells Catudal.His bravery and dedication is a reflection of the strides someone takes after enduring emotional pain. The prospects of his life will be mounted on the success he has built from ground-up. There aren’t many personal trainers in LA going the extra mile he does. He doesn’t shy away from giving people the need to receive gratification, and Just Your Type is a testament of this. As a father and husband, Catudal has managed to build a lifestyle on the foundation of compassion, good health, education and prosperity.Inquiries: Phil Catudal official website

