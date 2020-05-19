Kay Properties and Investments Completes $64,000,000 1031 Exchange into DST Investments

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments today announced that the Kay team was able to successfully help a group of sophisticated owners who were exiting a large portfolio of hotel properties complete their 1031 exchange into a diversified portfolio of DST (Delaware Statutory Trust) investments.



Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties, stated, “The principals of this specific investment group had invested with us many years ago on a smaller 1031 exchange into DST properties and as such they were comfortable with the kpi1031.com marketplace to access DST exchange properties for this larger exchange.”

Kay continued, “Our clients were able to get a large portion of their portfolio out of the hospitality industry and diversify across various asset classes within the DSTs. Their timing was impeccable in that they sold their portfolio just a few months prior to the lockdown beginning from COVID-19.”

Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, added, “This 1031 exchange had a lot of moving parts due to there being multiple ownership entities and strict 1031 exchange timeframes. We had to work extensively with the clients’ CFO to make sure we got him everything they needed to complete their 1031 exchange.” Lapin continued:

“One of the benefits of working with Kay Properties and Investments is the team that Mr. Kay has put together. We have a dedicated 1031 exchange team of up to 20 people who help our clients through the educational process to every detail of the closing process. Our Kay team departments consist of our senior executives whose goal is to educate clients and explore various 1031 exchange investment options. We also are one of the few 1031 DST exchange firms that has an internal legal team, accounting team, due diligence team, transaction team and closing team that are here to provide valuable resources for our clients.”

“On this particular exchange we worked very closely for many months with eight DST sponsor companies. Many of the largest DST sponsor companies in the DST industry that we work with have told us many times over the years that we are the industry leader in the DST space. Due to our DST sponsor relationships we were able to help our client complete the purchase of over $64,000,000 of DSTs successfully. We believe that with our Kay team we were able to provide the options and resources that most DSTs firms cannot due to the fact that they are much smaller firms or are financial planners. Our goal at Kay Properties is to provide extreme specialization for our clients within the DST real estate investment realm, and this large 1031 DST exchange transaction is another solid example of us providing real value to our clients.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.



This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

* This is an example of the experience of one of our clients and may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results.

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

