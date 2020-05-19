Amentum Wins Creative Award for Best-in-Class B2G TV Branding Commercial at 2020 Communicator Awards
Amentum, Leading Defense, Energy & Aerospace Contractor, Wins Creative Award of Distinction for Best-in-Class B2G TV Branding Commercial
We are very grateful for the collaboration and support from Borenstein Group and their efforts as we launched Amentum as an independent company.”VIENNA, VA, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borenstein Group is pleased to announce its trusted client, Amentum, a leading defense and aerospace contractor, who rebranded in February 2020 from AECOM Management Services, was honored with Award of Distinction, by The Annual Communicator Awards 2020 for its B2B TV commercial “We are Amentum” which successfully and effectively introduced the company brand to market with TV Spots featured on CNN and Fox News, as part of a fully integrated brand launch.
— Ronald “Fog” Hahn, Amentum’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth
“Amentum is honored to be recognized among the best B2B/B2G TV campaign commercials in the 26th Annual Communicator Awards,” said Ronald “Fog” Hahn, Amentum’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth. Hahn added, “We are very grateful for the collaboration and support from Borenstein Group and their efforts as we launched Amentum as an independent company, and the television campaign was a critical initiative to help us introduce the new brand to the marketplace.”
Gal Borenstein, Borenstein Group’s CEO, stated, “Amentum and its spirited executive leadership acted as true partners to our agency throughout the rebranding journey. It was truly a collaborative outcome of partners acting together with passion, dedication to meet the mission, and we are very proud of this third-party validation by The Communicator Awards 2020 competition.”
The 26th Annual Communicator Awards announced WINNERS of Excellence and Distinction award recipients named in New York, NY, on May 13, 2020. The winners of the 26th Annual Communicator Awards have officially been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA, stated: “On behalf of the Academy, I’d like to applaud the entrants this season for their dedication to producing outstanding content as they continue to push the envelope of creativity.”
About The Communicator Awards:
The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.
About Amentum
Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.
About The Borenstein Group
The Borenstein Group is a Washington DC’s Top Digital Marketing Agency for Integrated Marketing Communications. We develop Brand Strategy, Brand Design, and Brand Content for emerging and market-leading IT, Professional Services, Federal Contractors, Business Services, as well as Public Sector markets. As a stellar creative agency with 25 years of experience, Borenstein is ranked at Chief Marketer’s Top 50 B2B Agencies, Clutch’s Top Digital Branding Agencies, Expertise’ Top Advertising Agencies, and Washington Business Journal’s Top Advertising Agencies the Washington DC region.
