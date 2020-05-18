Governor Walz Signs Five Bills into Law

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today signed five bills into law. The bill signing today included:

Chapter 93, HF 3356: State Registrar Bill

This bill updates statutory requirements on the delivery of paper copies of the State Register to conform with current practices and provides an additional 45 days for compilation of the Capitol Events Report.

Chapter 94, SF 3435: Appraisal Management Licensure Fees

This bill requires Minnesota appraisal management companies to provide information and pass through fees to the Department of Commerce as required by the Appraisal Subcommittee for the National Registry.

Chapter 95, SF 3589: Bill Investment Modifications for Banks and Trusts

This bill removes the requirement that 51% of voting stock of bank or bank holding companies be based in Minnesota.

Chapter 96, HF 4137: Intent Required for Repeated Harassing Conduct Crime

The bill is a response to a Minnesota Supreme Court decision related to cyberbullying. The bill addresses the current unconstitutionally broad intent requirement of statute by adopting the mental state and causation of harassment conduct that are in current federal law.

Chapter 97, HF 4599: Farmer-Lender Mediation Extension

This bill extends the amount of time available to farmers to engage in mediation to prevent seizure of property and other actions related to debt collection.