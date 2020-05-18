ProAssurance Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal claims

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights.

The investigation focuses on whether ProAssurance misled investors regarding its deteriorating loss reserves. The Company disclosed on January 22, 2020, a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth quarter 2019 due to "deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account." On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.18, or over 11%, to close at $33.40 per share on January 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 7, 2020, ProAssurance announced its first quarter 2020 financial results, reporting 2.6% decline in total revenues over the prior year period, and slashed its dividend from $0.31 per share to just $0.05 per share. On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.38, or over 21%, to close at $15.95 on May 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

