FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



Needham’s 15th Annual Virtual Technology and Media Conference

Date: May 20th, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET

Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: May 26th, 2020

Presentation Time: 2:10 pm ET

Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 27th, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:1s only

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentations, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com . Replays of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com .

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com .

