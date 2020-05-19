Employee Rights & Cautions to Be Aware of Returning to the Workplace Post-Pandemic Closures

As we see many people returning to work, we understand many will face challenges, and we're here for you.

Benn, Haro & Isaacs PLLC is urging employees to be aware of challenges they may face upon returning to the workforce as shelter in place orders end.

If an employee feels they are being overworked or facing other challenges, they should contact our experienced legal team,” — BHI lawyer, William Haro

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As viral restrictions begin to lift and people head back into the workforce, employees need to be aware of some obstacles they may face.

According to the new opening guidelines, social distancing, even in the workplace, must be enforced. This means that some tasks, such as those performed on assembly lines or in warehouses, may end up being completed with fewer workers to ensure there is enough room on the floor for everyone to stay safely separated. As a result, employees may end up performing extra tasks without proper compensation. Their chances of getting injured on the job, as they rush from one task to another, will rise as well.

As a result of reduced staff upon return, employees still have rights to work hours obligated by law. “It’s important employers are accommodating and flexible with workers returning back to work. If an employee feels they are being overworked or facing other challenges, they should contact our experienced legal team,” expresses BHI lawyer, William Haro.

In addition, companies must keep their workspaces clean and ensure that employees wear proper masks and protective equipment on the job. Failure to do this could lead to new cases of the virus. Masks and gloves getting caught in machinery could also lead to a rise in work-related accidents.

The law firm of Benn, Haro & Isaacs PLLC wants employees to know that, "As we see many people returning to work, we understand many will face challenges, and we're here for you" states practicing lawyer partner David Benn.

Even office workers may be affected by these new workplace demands, as they must change their daily routines to include things like cleaning, sanitizing, and distancing their workspaces. These efforts could also cause a spike in on-the-job injuries if the cleaning supplies used causes respiratory issues or skin irritations.

Even with the new viral restrictions in place, employees are still entitled to certain rights in the workplace. Any employee who suffers a workplace injury as a result of these new guidelines or additional workplaces pressures as the result of reduced staff at a workplace should contact Benn, Haro & Isaacs PLLC in order to protect themselves under workers’ compensation laws.

For more information about workers’ compensation claims that relate to the new virus restrictions, contact Benn, Haro & Isaacs PLLC.

More about Benn, Haro, & Isaacs PLLC:

Benn, Haro & Isaacs PLLC is a Florida-based law firm specializing in workers’ compensation cases. With locations throughout Florida, our firm can be retained to represent any employee who is injured in a work-related incident.

The attorneys at Benn, Haro & Isaacs PLLC have over 45 years of combined legal experience. They offer free consultations for those injured on the job and always represent their client, not the employer or insurance company, with professionalism, helping them attain the best possible outcome.

For more information, please visit the Benn, Haro, & Isaacs PLLC website or call (954) 945-8682.