Sequential Brands Group Changes Its Annual Stockholders Meeting to a Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG) announced today that, due to the public health impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of using the Company’s facilities, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via audio webcast. The date and time of the meeting and the proposals to be presented to stockholders at the meeting are unchanged. The meeting webcast will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Registered Stockholder

Registered holders of the Company’s common stock as of April 9, 2020, can attend, vote and ask questions at the meeting by accessing the meeting center site at www.meetingcenter.io/237191399 and entering the 15-digit control number found on the previously sent proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and the meeting password, SQBG2020.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

Beneficial owners of the Company’s common stock as of April 9, 2020 (i.e., shares are held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or similar organization or other custodian) can attend the meeting in one of two ways:

By registering with Computershare in advance of the meeting if you wish to vote or ask questions during the meeting. To register, you must obtain a legal proxy from your brokerage firm, bank, dealer or similar organization or other custodian by contacting them. Once you have received the legal proxy, please email a scan or image of it to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com , with "Legal Proxy" noted in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on May 29, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to the meeting center site at www.meetingcenter.io/237191399 and enter your control number and the meeting password, SQBG2020.



If you have technical issues once you access the webcast, click on the “Support” link in the upper right of the broadcast screen.

Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the meeting. Please note that these materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting. Stockholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

