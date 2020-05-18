MISTRAS Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Revenue for the Quarter Exceeds Forecast

Cash on hand Increased from Year End

Selling, General & Administrative Expense Run Rate Reduced

Strategic Actions Implemented to Lower Costs Further in 2020

Highlights of the First Quarter 2020*

Revenue of $159.5 million, exceeding forecast





Cash from operations of $6.1 million





Credit facility amended, to provide covenant flexibility while maintaining liquidity





Selling, general and administrative expenses of $41.6 million, down despite additive acquisition





Capital expenditures of $4.4 million, down 23% reflecting lower full year CapEx budget





Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and related impact on crude oil prices trigger non-cash impairment charges of $106.1 million; $92.1 million after-tax basis

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mistras Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti stated, “Mistras continues to provide the essential services that help organizations comply with increasingly complex environmental, safety and other regulations. In these challenging times our employees remain on the front line, now focused not only on the safety of the facilities they serve, but on their health as well as the health of those around them. I am proud of how our team has responded to these conditions, delivering outstanding service while simultaneously positioning Mistras to emerge from this global pandemic stronger and better prepared to further our industry leadership.”

“As recently forecasted, revenues were down in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a year ago, though less than anticipated due to our ability to quickly react to dynamic market conditions. This reduction impacted margins and profits.”

“Cash flows held strong at $6.1 million, representing one of the recurring strengths of our business model. Overhead spending reflects the costs inherited in our New Century acquisition and spending levels prior to the cost reductions that were put in place at the start of the second quarter. Overhead spending is expected to be down approximately 10% over the balance of the year, as a result of the strategic actions implemented. Consequently, we remain optimistic we will achieve our plan to generate positive operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA, each and every quarter this year, thereby enabling us to fund operations as well as reduce our total outstanding debt by year end. We amended our credit facility effective May 15, 2020, providing for more flexibility in covenants and saving interest on previously unused capacity, while maintaining a sufficient level of liquidity.”

“The severe contraction in near term economic activity is causing delays in projects, primarily in the energy markets, the result of which will be further decreases in revenues in the second quarter of 2020. Beyond the second quarter 2020, recent stabilization in the crude oil markets and the relaxing of certain stay-in-place mandates are allowing some of our energy industry customers to consider commencing delayed projects and restarting idled projects over the second half of the year. While it is extremely difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty, we are optimistic the second quarter will represent the low point of the year, with our prospects progressively improving in the third and fourth quarter. This should result in operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA up significantly in the second half of the year from the first half of the year. Our plan is to exit fiscal 2020 on a growth trajectory and with momentum heading into next year.”

“Mistras has previously overcome stiff headwinds and we will emerge from these challenges all the stronger for it. We are confident that our long-term prospects have not changed. Our strategy to continually increase the value we deliver through innovative new technology, expansion into complementary adjacent businesses, and the introduction of new services will strengthen our business and create value for shareholders.”

Performance by key segments during the quarter was as follows:

Services segment first quarter revenues decreased by $11.4 million or 8.1%, consistent with the slowdown in energy markets anticipated last quarter. For the first quarter, gross profit margins were 25.0%, down from the year-ago quarter of 26.6% due to a lower level of utilization created by the first quarter energy market slowdown.

International segment first quarter revenues decreased by $6.1 million or 17.3%, consistent with the anticipated slowdown in aerospace as well as the continued runoff of the European Staff Leasing business, in addition to unfavorable currency translation. International segment first quarter gross profit margin was 27.6%, down from the year ago quarter of 29.5%.

Non-Cash Impairment Charges

During the first quarter of 2020, the impact of COVID-19 and drop in crude oil prices was deemed to be a triggering event, requiring the Company to perform an interim assessment. As a result, the Company recorded non-cash $106.1 million impairment charges in the first quarter of 2020, comprised of $77.1 million related to goodwill and $29.0 million related to primarily intangible assets. On an after-tax basis, this was $92.1 million or $3.18 per diluted share. Since this was a non-cash charge, it had no other impact on Mistras’ ongoing operations.

Credit Agreement Amended

Although the Company was in compliance with its bank covenants at March 31, 2020, it nevertheless executed an amendment effective May 15, 2020 to gain additional covenant flexibility. The Company maintained the remaining maturity of its existing credit agreement through December 2023 including a $94 million term loan, but reduced its revolving credit line to a maximum of $175 million, ensuring an adequate level of liquidity to fund its business. The Company additionally maintains a $100 million uncommitted accordion within the amended credit agreement, for potential expansion in the future.

The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $241.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $239.7 million at December 31, 2019. Gross debt increased by $3.3 million during the first quarter of 2020, from $254.7 million at the end of the year to $258.0 million at March 31, 2020.

The Company generated $6.1 million of cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $8.2 million in the year ago period. The Company generated a net loss of $98.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a net loss of $5.3 million the prior year period, due primarily to the aforementioned non-cash impairment charges. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $12.7 million in the prior year period.

Guidance for 2020

Ongoing macro concerns attributable to the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus, continue to put crude oil prices under intense pressure. Given the continuing economic uncertainty, the Company is not providing guidance for the full year 2020. The Company does anticipate revenues for the second quarter of 2020 to decrease up to high 30% from the prior period level, although cash from operations and adjusted EBITDA are expected to remain positive. While it is extremely difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty at this time, the Company is optimistic that consolidated revenue in the second half of 2020 will be higher than the first half of 2020 with corresponding improvements in both cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. This outlook is contingent on continuing macroeconomic improvements, including stabilization in the crude oil markets and the relaxing of certain stay-in-place mandates.

Conference Call

In connection with this release, MISTRAS will hold a conference call on May 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern). The call will be broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may dial 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation code 6350977 when prompted. The International dial-in number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS offers one of the broadest "one source" services and technology-enabled asset protection solution portfolios in the industry used to evaluate the structural integrity of energy, industrial and public infrastructure and aerospace components. Mission critical services and solutions are delivered globally and provide customers with the ability to extend the useful life of their assets, improve productivity and profitability, comply with government safety and environmental regulations and enhance risk management operational decisions.

MISTRAS uniquely combines its industry leading products and technologies; mechanical integrity ("MI") and non-destructive testing ("NDT") services; destructive testing services; and its proprietary world class data warehousing and analysis software and online monitoring - to provide comprehensive and competitive products, systems and services solutions from a single source provider.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Vice President of Marketing at marcom@mistrasgroup.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 27, 2020, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to a financial measurement under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. In the press release, the Company also uses the term "non-GAAP Net Income", which is GAAP net income adjusted for certain items management believes are unusual and non-recurring. In the tables attached is a table reconciling "Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)" to "Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP), which reconciles the non-GAAP amount to a GAAP measurement. In addition, the Company has also included in the attached tables non-GAAP measurement” “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) Before Special Items”, reconciling these measurements to financial measurements under GAAP. The Company uses the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company also uses the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP measurement defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalent.









Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,027 $ 15,016 Accounts receivable, net 125,130 135,997 Inventories 13,510 13,413 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,151 14,729 Total current assets 168,818 179,155 Property, plant and equipment, net 94,971 98,607 Intangible assets, net 72,019 109,537 Goodwill 196,289 282,410 Deferred income taxes 1,910 1,786 Other assets 49,538 48,383 Total assets $ 583,545 $ 719,878 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,110 $ 15,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,156 81,389 Current portion of long-term debt 7,240 6,593 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,847 4,131 Income taxes payable 2,067 2,094 Total current liabilities 101,420 109,240 Long-term debt, net of current portion 250,786 248,120 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 12,401 13,043 Deferred income taxes 6,761 21,290 Other long-term liabilities 40,424 42,163 Total liabilities 411,792 433,856 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,042,069 and 28,945,472 shares issued 290 289 Additional paid-in capital 230,472 229,205 Retained earnings (deficit) (20,896 ) 77,613 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,294 ) (21,285 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 171,572 285,822 Non-controlling interests 181 200 Total equity 171,753 286,022 Total liabilities and equity $ 583,545 $ 719,878









Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenue $ 159,465 $ 176,787 Cost of revenue 113,324 122,417 Depreciation 5,497 5,496 Gross profit 40,644 48,874 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,558 41,763 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 5,491 Impairment charges 106,062 — Pension withdrawal expense — 534 Research and engineering 824 857 Depreciation and amortization 3,970 4,172 Acquisition-related expense, net (542 ) 453 Loss from operations (111,228 ) (4,396 ) Interest expense 2,789 3,527 Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (114,017 ) (7,923 ) Provision for income taxes (15,495 ) (2,637 ) Net loss (98,522 ) (5,286 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes (13 ) 7 Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (98,509 ) $ (5,293 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (3.40 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (3.40 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: 0 Basic 28,963 28,574 Diluted 28,963 28,574









Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenues Services $ 128,873 $ 140,298 International 29,067 35,162 Products and Systems 2,812 3,432 Corporate and eliminations (1,287 ) (2,105 ) $ 159,465 $ 176,787 Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Gross profit Services $ 32,237 $ 37,365 International 8,023 10,360 Products and Systems 368 1,239 Corporate and eliminations 16 (90 ) $ 40,644 $ 48,874









Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Services: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (81,494 ) $ 4,053 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 4,755 Impairment charges 86,200 — Pension withdrawal expense — 534 Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net (520 ) 305 Income before special items (non-GAAP) $ 4,186 $ 9,647 International: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (20,419 ) $ (215 ) Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 736 Impairment charges 19,862 — Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net (75 ) 156 Income (loss) before special items (non-GAAP) $ (632 ) $ 677 Products and Systems: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (1,680 ) $ (1,328 ) Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (1,680 ) $ (1,328 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (7,635 ) $ (6,906 ) Reorganization and other costs — — Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net 38 208 Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (7,597 ) $ (6,698 ) Total Company: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (111,228 ) $ (4,396 ) Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 5,491 Impairment charges 106,062 — Pension withdrawal expense — 534 Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net (557 ) $ 669 Income (loss) before special items (non-GAAP) $ (5,723 ) $ 2,298









Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 6,107 $ 8,177 Investing activities (4,204 ) (5,001 ) Financing activities 492 (3,949 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (384 ) (171 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 2,011 $ (944 )





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 6,107 $ 8,177 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,301 ) (5,637 ) Purchases of intangible assets (87 ) (88 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,719 $ 2,452





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (98,522 ) $ (5,286 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes (13 ) 7 Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (98,509 ) $ (5,293 ) Interest expense 2,789 3,527 Benefit for income taxes (15,495 ) (2,637 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,467 9,668 Share-based compensation expense 1,345 1,356 Impairment charges 106,062 — Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net (542 ) 453 Reorganization and other related costs (benefit) — 216 Pension withdrawal expense — 534 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 5,491 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 303 (630 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,420 $ 12,685





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Loss (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Loss Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ (98,509 ) $ (5,293 ) Special items 105,505 6,694 Tax impact on special items (13,842 ) (2,209 ) Special items, net of tax $ 91,663 $ 4,485 Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ (6,846 ) $ (808 ) Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1) $ (3.40 ) $ (0.19 ) Special items, net of tax 3.16 0.16 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.03 )

_______________

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, 99 shares related to restricted stock were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, 212 and 168 shares related to stock options and restricted stock, respectively, were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period.