Amerant Bancorp Announces Carlos Iafigliola as Chief Financial Officer

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 18, 2020 -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) announced today that Carlos Iafigliola has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Iafigliola has served as interim CFO since March 16, 2020 and has been with Amerant since 2004.



Prior to being appointed interim CFO, Mr. Iafigliola served in various management positions, including Senior Vice President and Treasury Manager since 2015. He has been responsible for balance sheet management and overall supervision of the Company’s treasury functions, including management of the investment portfolio, professional funding, and relationships with regulatory agencies and financial markets participants.

“Carlos has an exceptionally broad range of expertise in all facets of the financial arena,” said Millar Wilson, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Amerant. “He has been an integral part of our organization for 16 years, working with the executive management team to advance our strategic vision. He has done an outstanding job as interim CFO, and we look forward to his leadership in this new role.”

“It is a privilege to work with a team of such consummate professionals,” adds Iafigliola. “As an organization, we are well-positioned to continue executing our growth strategy as a community bank, while adapting to continuous challenges and adding value to our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders.”

Iafigliola earned a degree in Economics from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello in Caracas, Venezuela in 1998 and a Masters in Finance from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administración (IESA) in 2003.



About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A, and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com or https://investor.amerantbank.com .

