PFSweb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is attending the following financial conferences in May 2020.



Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, May 19th at 3:15 p.m. ET

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham96/pfsw/

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Attending: Wednesday, May 27th

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format (no presentations)

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .