Now accepting applications: Ethnic Minority Emergency Grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant initiative.

This initiative will award grants of $2,000 per company to ethnic minority-owned businesses with five or fewer full-time equivalent employees (including the owner) in the retail, service or hospitality sectors that have not already received assistance through the Small Business 20/20 Program, the federal CARES Act or the Paycheck Protection Program. Learn more about the initiative, including a full list of eligibility criteria.

Interested companies should verify that they meet the criteria, then gather the necessary documentation and submit their application via the web portal during the application window of May 18-24, 2020. If the number of qualified applications exceeds the amount of available funds, grant recipients will be chosen at random from the entire pool of qualified applicants.