Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,104 in the last 365 days.

Now accepting applications: Ethnic Minority Emergency Grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant initiative.

This initiative will award grants of $2,000 per company to ethnic minority-owned businesses with five or fewer full-time equivalent employees (including the owner) in the retail, service or hospitality sectors that have not already received assistance through the Small Business 20/20 Program, the federal CARES Act or the Paycheck Protection Program. Learn more about the initiative, including a full list of eligibility criteria.

Interested companies should verify that they meet the criteria, then gather the necessary documentation and submit their application via the web portal during the application window of May 18-24, 2020. If the number of qualified applications exceeds the amount of available funds, grant recipients will be chosen at random from the entire pool of qualified applicants.

You just read:

Now accepting applications: Ethnic Minority Emergency Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.