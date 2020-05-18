President swears in new Army commander

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 18 - President João Lourenço Monday in Luanda swore in the newly appointed Army commander, general Jaque Raul. ,

On the occasion, the commander-in-chief of the Angolan Armed Forces urged the newly invested general to exercise greater commitment and organisation so the Army and armed forces at large keep performing their duties in the best possible way.

“We entrust you the command of this relevant branch of the Angolan Armed Forces, believing that thanks to the rich trajectory you have forged over the years, you are up to perform this important function,” said the Angolan Head of State.

For his part, speaking to journalists, Jaque Raul (64) who, until this appointment was the deputy commander of the Army, pointed out as a priority for his tunure the ongoing restructuring of the organ.

Jaque Raul was appointed Army commander on May 12 this year, in replacement of gen. Gouveia João de Sá Miranda.