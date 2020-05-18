Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (84,872) deaths (2,771), and recoveries (32,646)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (84,872) deaths (2,771), and recoveries (32,646) by region:
Central (7,758 cases; 293 deaths; 2,321 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (336; 0; 13), Chad (503; 53; 117), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,455; 61; 270), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,320; 11; 244), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4).
Eastern (8,711; 261; 2,759): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,401; 7; 972), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (352; 5; 116), Kenya (912; 50; 336), Madagascar (322; 1; 119), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (292; 0; 197), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,455; 57; 163), South Sudan (236; 4; 4), Sudan (2,591; 105; 247), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (248; 0; 63).
Northern (27,342; 1,422; 11,268): Algeria (7,019; 548; 3,507), Egypt (12,229; 630; 3,172), Libya (65; 3; 35), Mauritania (62; 4; 6), Morocco (6,930; 192; 3,732), Tunisia (1,037; 45; 816).
Southern (16,820; 283; 7,402): Angola (48; 2; 17), Botswana (25; 1; 17), Eswatini (203; 2; 73), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (70; 3; 27), Mozambique (137; 0; 44), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (15,515; 264; 7,006), Zambia (761; 7; 192), Zimbabwe (44; 4; 13).
Western (24,241; 512; 8,896): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (796; 51; 652), Cape Verde (328; 3; 84), Cote d’lvoire (2,109; 27; 1004), Gambia (23; 1; 10), Ghana (5,735; 29; 1,754), Guinea (2,658; 16; 1,133), Guinea-Bissau (990; 4; 27), Liberia (226; 21; 120), Mali (874; 52; 512), Niger (904; 54; 698), Nigeria (5,959; 182; 1,594), Senegal (2,480; 26; 973), Sierra Leone (519; 33; 148), Togo (301; 11; 104).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).