Recognizing that 2020 is the year of Nurses & Midwives, Kenya appreciates the critical role played by nurses & midwives as frontline health workforce during this pandemic. Fortunately, so far Kenya has not lost any health worker to the disease; CS Mutahi.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya appreciates the critical role played by Nurses and Midwives as Frontline Health Workforce during COVID-19
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.