Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) Market To Reach USD 1.63 Billion By 2027

A rise in demand for disinfectant products among hospitals, clinics, and general households are driving the market for Quaternary Ammonium Compounds.

Quaternary ammonium compounds act as fabric softeners, disinfectants, surfactants, antistatic agents, and wood preservation, among others. The various application of the product is expected to boost its demand in the coming period. Quaternary ammonium compounds are usually used in personal care products, as conditioning agents during the production of the skin, cloth, and hair softeners and also as disinfectants in the food industry.

QACs are designated as the ultimate workhorse of the surfactant industry. They are on the "High Production Volume Chemicals" list of the USEPA. They possess self-assembly characteristics, surface-active properties, detergency, and antimicrobial properties. The unique physical and chemical properties of it have resulted in a variety of applications and a high level of popularity in industrial and domestic applications as surfactants, fabric softeners, emulsifiers, pesticides, disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, and phase transfer catalysts.

The COVID-19 impact:

Due to the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a massive demand for sanitizing and disinfecting. Several antimicrobial products are being stockpiled as regular household goods. The ongoing pandemic has prioritized the government's focus on public health, and safety concerns have led to a rise in the market product. Companies all over the world are ramping up their production facilities to fulfill the sudden surge in demand, especially from healthcare organizations, municipal departments, food retail, and households.

QACs reduce surface and interfacial tension by adsorbing to a surface or an interface such as hair and skin. The adsorption ability of QACs onto organic surfaces makes its usage extremely important in the personal care industry. Skincare products and hair conditioners contain mainly alkyl QACs, ethoxylated, and ester QACs in their formulations.

Quats are also applicable in shampoos, toilet cleaners, shaving creams, body washes, hand soaps, and anti-cling dryer sheets, among others.

Multiple health risks are associated with the market product, such as birth defects, fertility issues, irritation, allergies, which are hindering its growth. Moreover, the prices of raw materials are fluctuating. This also impacts the demand for the product.

Online sales of the market product have witnessed growth with the rise in demand for disinfectants in general households. Cleaning product demand has surged in the U.S. in the month of March as people stockpile to prepare for the coronavirus. The sale of aerosol disinfectants grew by 400% compared to the same period of the previous year. Online sales segment held a market share of 62.8% in the year 2019.

The demand for quaternary ammonium compounds is growing in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing disposable income of the people in China, and India, which is increasing the sales of personal care products. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key participants include DuPont, Clariant AG, KAO Corporation, Merck KGaA, Huntsman, BASF SE, Croda, Xiamen Pioneer Technology, Evonik Industries AG, and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disinfectant

Fabric Softeners

Wood Preservative

Surfactants

Antistatic Agent

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



