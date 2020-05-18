CentralReach Wins Two Stevie® Awards for Innovation and Growth

CentralReach Named Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year & Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® today.

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Florida, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of EMR, practice management, and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards for the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year and the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year in The 18th Annual American Business Awards® today.



More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.



“To say I’m thrilled would be an understatement,” commented CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Innovation is at the core of what we do here at CentralReach and it has allowed us to achieve the results and growth we continue to see year after year and to navigate the challenging business climate we are currently experiencing as a result of COVID-19. I’m proud of the mission-driven CentalReach team that has made our success a reality and looking forward to continuing to lead and transform the ABA EMR market for the better.”



“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”



This marks the second year in a row that CentralReach has won Stevie Awards for innovation and growth - a testament to the organization's continued focus on its mission and investment in four core pillars: developing and hiring passionate people, evolving its products through speedy innovation, transforming clients and employees into raving fans, and continuously investing in the company’s systems, processes and structure. The company has won over 20 awards in the past 18 months including Forbes Best Startup Employers, Inc 5000, and NJBIZ’s Business of the Year.





