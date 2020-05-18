DEADLINE ALERT for XP, XELA, and RTIX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP )

Class Period: Connected with December 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) that XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) that XP had material weaknesses; (5) that XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA )

Class Period: March 16, 2018 – March 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2020

The complaint alleges that Exela, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Exela’s previously issued financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 contained numerous accounting errors, could not be relied upon, and required restatement; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Exela’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX )

Class Period: March 7, 2016 – March 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2020

The complaint alleges that RTI, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) that RTI inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) that RTI’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) that as a result, RTI would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K; (4) as a result of the foregoing, RTI Surgical’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

