Merritt Properties Acquires Two Office Buildings in Howard County, Maryland

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merritt Properties, a full-service commercial real estate developer with over 16 million square feet of space throughout Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia, has announced the acquisition of Lyndwood Executive Center, a two-building, 98-percent leased Class A LEED Silver office project in Howard County, Maryland.

“Howard County has traditionally been a very strong submarket for our company, both in the industrial and the mid-rise office sector,” said Vince Bagli of Merritt’s leasing team. “After exploring this particular project, we quickly determined that Lyndwood Executive Center fits really well with our nearby Columbia Corporate Park, Columbia Corporate Park 100, and Meadowridge office locations.”

Situated in the highly amenitized Baltimore-Washington Corridor at 6085 and 6095 Marshalee Drive, these three-story buildings consist of 164,730 total square feet and include 13 tenants, such as Ancile Solutions, Network Building & Consulting, and the Howard County Government, among others.

“Lyndwood Executive Center is a premier project that uniquely complements Merritt Properties’ existing 904,000 SF Class A office portfolio currently leased by 126 tenants in Columbia, Elkridge and Ellicott City,” said Liz Tarran-Jones of Merritt’s leasing team. “Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the Howard County business community continues to draw a highly educated labor force. The area is known for its ability to serve a wide variety of users, particularly government, healthcare, technology and education-related businesses, due to convenient interstate access and nearby proximity to some of the region’s major demand drivers, including the BWI Airport, Fort Meade, National Security Agency, and the U.S. Cyber Command.”

Offering a campus-like setting with nearby walking and jogging trails, Lyndwood Executive Center features 788 free parking spaces, nearly 5.0 per 1,000 square feet of office space, and floor layouts that cater to a spectrum of tenant requirements. Direct frontage and signage overlook Route 100 and the park provides immediate access to Interstate 95 and MD Routes 29, 103, 104 and 108.

