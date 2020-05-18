Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back, Could Set Record for Running Back Contracts

Barkley was the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, had a great rookie season, and the Giants can’t let him go after his first contract expires.

One record of Christian McCaffrey will not last long. When McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension this offseason with the Carolina Panthers, that became the biggest offer in NFL history for a running back. That will be used as a starting point by the New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Whether Barkley is better than McCaffrey, or vice versa, to get a bigger deal, Barkley seems like a lock. That's how it works: As time goes by, NFL contracts grow bigger. Barkley was the second overall NFL draft pick in 2018, had a fantastic first season and when his first deal ends the Giants cannot let him go. Everybody knows that, even Barkley knows it. However, Barkley is not focused on it. He is instead focused on improvement.

Barkley's laid back fairly much about his coming contract. It's perhaps because he realizes there isn't anything to worryover. "I'm a big believer in taking care of the little things first," Barkley states. "For now, that means getting to meetings on time and trying to be the best player and leader I can be. I feel if I take care of that, the rest will take care of itself."

NFL players drafted are not allowed to negotiate an extension until after their third season. Barkley has only completed his second season, one in which he struggled with a high ankle sprain but seemed like his impressive self again by the end of the seasonAssuming Barkley will not sustain a big injury in his third season, since it is still the issue as players start talking about long-term agreements, then the Giants will exercise their fifth year option. Technically, the Giants will have him without an extension for three more years, although we might see a holdout until the 5 years are finished. The only concern is how much the Giants will offer Barkley.

The contract with Barkley will be massive. McCaffrey earned $16 million a year to restart the elite backs market. This being mentioned, we have all learned of the complex backs business by now. McCaffrey is a remarkable player, coming off a spectacular season of 1,000 running yards and 1,000 receiving yards. In a market that devalues the role, there are not many running backs who can demand a big long-term contract. Yet, unquestionably, Barkley is one of those rare hands.

The primary concern is injury. There is always a possibility, maybe more than any other position, of running backs being injured. As Todd Gurley received his big contract from the Los Angeles Rams, nobody figured he would be cut a couple years back and then settle for a one-year, $6 million offer with the Atlanta Falcons. Barkley cannot do anything about it yet. He still isn't even available for an extension. But next year, like the Giants will, he might start thinking a bit more about the contract.