N.D. Attorney General opinion: May 8

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that the city of Napoleon properly noticed a meeting, but then violated the law when it discussed personnel matters during an executive session. A public entity may not hold an executive session to discuss personnel matters even though it might be uncomfortable to discuss an employee’s job performance, evaluation, or termination at an open meeting.

Read the opinion at https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2020/OR-OM/2020-O-03.pdf