Coronavirus - Uganda: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donation from Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda for COVID-19 response

The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth UGX 57M for frontline health workers in COVID-19 response. "This will be sent to our health workers at the border points of entry" ~ Dr. Diana Atwine said while receiving the donation.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
