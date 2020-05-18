Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jonathan Ostry on How Pandemics Widen the Gap

May 18, 2020

While rich and poor are equally vulnerable to the debilitating physical effects of the coronavirus, economist Jonathan Ostry says the economic and social impact of the pandemic is much less equal. Ostry is Deputy Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF and in this podcast, he says the poor and the working class bear the brunt of pandemics and that policies need to pay specific attention to prevent long-term damage to the livelihoods of society's most vulnerable. Ostry's latest study on Inequality and pandemics is published by the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) where he is a Research Fellow.

You can read Jonathan Ostry’s blog on how pandemics impact the poor at Blogs.imf.org

TRANSCRIPT

Jonathan Ostry is Deputy Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund.

