Coronavirus - Kenya: CS Sen. Mutahi Kagwe attended the Virtual 73rd World Health Assembly

Ministry of Health, Kenya CS Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of World Health Organization (WHO) & reaffirmed the country’s support for WHO & it’s leadership Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as it spearheads efforts to combat COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


