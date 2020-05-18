Jeffrey J. Popma, M.D. to Join Medtronic as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Coronary, Renal Denervation, and Structural Heart Businesses

/EIN News/ --

DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced Jeffrey J. Popma, M.D., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of interventional cardiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, will join Medtronic as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) supporting the Coronary, Renal Denervation, and Structural Heart businesses at Medtronic.

As an academic interventional cardiologist for over two decades, Dr. Popma will provide medical leadership across Coronary, Renal Denervation, and Structural Heart, serve as a strategic advisor for cardiovascular device innovation, and assist in the development of an expanding clinical research portfolio, leveraging his deep expertise in interventional cardiology and transcatheter-based therapies. He will officially assume this role on June 22, 2020 and report to Nina Goodheart, president of the Coronary & Structural Heart (CSH) division, which is part of the Cardiac and Vascular Group.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Popma to Medtronic,” said Nina Goodheart, president, Coronary & Structural Heart. “Dr. Popma is a world-renowned clinical researcher and thought leader within the interventional cardiology space, and a long-time advisor and study investigator for Medtronic. We are honored that Jeff will bring his clinical, medical and scientific knowledge and expertise to CSH to help us further the Medtronic Mission."

“We are very fortunate to attract such a global academic and front-line clinical talent like Dr. Popma to our company and to our world-class medical leadership team,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chief executive officer.

Dr. Popma is an internationally renowned interventional cardiologist, who is an expert in transcatheter aortic valve replacement and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve therapies. He is past president of the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) and served as chairman of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Cardiac Catheterization Committee.

Dr. Popma has directed numerous multi-center cardiovascular device clinical trials. Over the past 20 years these clinical trials have included a broad array of new technology, including aortic valve prostheses, bare metal stents, drug-eluting stents, distal protection devices, total occlusion devices, and carotid and peripheral revascularization procedures.

Dr. Popma has published more than 500 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed medical journals and has presented at hundreds of scientific sessions at national and international cardiology meetings. He has published many textbook chapters on interventional cardiology and transcatheter valve replacement topics. Dr. Popma obtained his undergraduate degree in Economics from Stanford University, and received his Medical Doctorate Summa Cum Laude from Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed his residency and chief residency in internal medicine, and his cardiovascular diseases fellowship at Parkland Memorial Hospital, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and his interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Michigan.

“I am honored to be joining Medtronic to help deliver on its enduring Mission of patient-focused medical device innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented cardiovascular and structural heart teams at Medtronic and listening to the guidance of their clinical advisors to help develop product solutions and clinical evidence strategies for the betterment of patients,” said Dr. Popma. “I am also incredibly appreciative of the exceptional physicians and dedicated nurses who have supported me during my tenure at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. I look forward to ongoing collaboration with these inspirational colleagues in the future.”

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Joey Lomicky

Public Relations

+1-612-239-1823

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626