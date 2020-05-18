Goddard partners with Swab56 Project to ramp up production of swabs for COVID-19 testing

Goddard has partnered with the Swab56 Project, helping to boost the healthcare system’s testing capabilities in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Goddard Inc., a leading provider of design and engineering services, has partnered with the Swab56 Project. Goddard's highly experienced product developers will work in partnership with the Swab56 team to rapidly increase the production of their test swabs, which are used in healthcare facilities to test for COVID-19.



Nasopharyngeal swabs are an essential component of COVID-19 testing kits. As news reports have documented, traditional nasopharyngeal swabs are in short supply as healthcare facilities around the world struggle to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic. In the U.S., there is currently only one manufacturer of these desperately-needed swabs.

Anticipating continued ramp-up of testing around the country and the globe, the Swab56 team aims to eventually produce 1,000,000 swabs from their manufacturing facility in San Diego, California. Goddard’s engineers are helping the Swab56 team meet that goal, optimizing their swab development process to increase the company’s production capacity.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this project. We know that it will take inspired innovation to meet the demands of these unprecedented circumstances. The Swab56 team has devised a highly effective and sensitive alternative to the traditional nasopharyngeal swab. We are delighted to join with them in this collective effort to help augment the testing supply chain in the fight against COVID-19,” said Goddard’s founder & CEO, Andrew Goddard.

“In the past six weeks, we’ve gone from having an idea to developing prototypes, conducting clinical testing and finally ramping up production. It has been a wartime effort and I could not be prouder of my team for stepping up to the plate. The team at Goddard has been working non-stop and it has been a pleasure to work with them,” said Swab56’s co-founder & CEO, Sage Aronson.

To learn more about the Swab56 project, visit https://swab56.com/ .