US Hunter Jumper Association Launches Feed Aid Initiative

USHJA Will Match up to $300,000 in Aid for Members in Financial Need to Help Ensure the Welfare of Equine Partners

/EIN News/ -- Lexington, Ky., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Hunter Jumper Association has launched a new initiative, USHJA Feed Aid, to provide aid in purchasing feed for lesson horses as short-term relief for the businesses in the hunter/jumper community who provide lessons to non-boarders and may be suffering financially due to the impact of COVID-19. Through partnership with various national and regional feed companies, USHJA members may receive relief through discounted and fully supplemented feed purchases.

“We are pleased to offer this financial relief initiative to our members,” said Mary Babick, USHJA president. “We are committed to the well being of our equine partners and supporting our members during this unprecedented time. Our horses are the light in this pandemic, and we hope this initiative will bring much needed relief to those in need and encourage fellow equestrians to support our community during this difficult time.”

To receive aid, members must apply by June 1. Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis. Feed vouchers will be made available to qualifying applicants as quickly as possible.

Individuals can also donate to help fellow equestrians in need due to financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The USHJA, through its Foundation, will match donations up to $300,000.

The USHJA thanks Buckeye Nutrition, Cavalor, Legends, Nutrena and ProElite for their partnership and support of this initiative. If you are interested in participating as a feed provider, please contact Whitney Allen at wallen@ushja.org.

For more information about the initiative and how you can help, visit ushja.org/foundation/FeedAid.

About the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association

The United States Hunter Jumper Association, as the official hunter/jumper affiliate of the United States Equestrian Federation, is a competition-based sport organization that serves our members through educational programs, awards and recognition, communication and rules. We provide a wide array of programs for all hunter/jumper levels, and we are mindful of the well-being of our equine partners. Additionally, we are committed to preserving the history of our sport and through our Foundation we support charitable and benevolent services. Learn more at ushja.org.

Louise Taylor United States Hunter Jumper Association 859-225-6700 ltaylor@ushja.org