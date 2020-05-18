The evolving Indian ICT landscape post Covid19

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning domestic and international Telecom Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications, Managed services and Systems integration, today unveiled a short take on how the ICT landscape in India will evolve in the Post Covid world.

Speaking on eve of the financial results, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, had said, “Every adversity presents an opportunity to rethink the way we do business. The biggest lesson for the market from this lockdown is that there is no escaping the digital economy of tomorrow. Sify’s future is in enabling that for our clients.

For some time now, Sify has been increasing the level of automation across our entire suite of services. And during the ongoing lockdown period, we have been able to perform remote commissioning and maintain high service levels without any major impact”.

A detailed study of the degree to which different market verticals will be affected, Sify’s business model sync with the emerging demands and the full financials can be viewed here.

