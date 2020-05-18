Questex Launches a Three-Phased Event Preparedness Plan, Outlines Immediate and Long Term Proactive Measures
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, an information services company, launches a three-phased approach to ensure the ongoing health and safety of event attendees, named the Questex Event Directive.
Events for the foreseeable future have changed. Questex is closely monitoring the global COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to monitor the situation through updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). COVID-19 will not be the only pandemic or safety issues that we will face. Questex Event Directive actions are broken into three phases.
Questex’s three-phased approach includes:
- Phase One: Near term measures to follow current government and health regulations
- Phase Two: Actions to protect health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors determined by safety of geography
- Phase Three: Ongoing preparedness
“The health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors and attendees is our priority so we are taking proactive and ongoing measures in response to a rapidly evolving situation,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “We are exploring smaller, regional events in experiential spaces including outdoors, VIP/high quality attendee experiences and hybrid events to expand audience accessibility. We have also launched a number of virtual events in the short term that we expect to remain ongoing.”
The Questex Event Directive details the steps we will take at our events to ensure the health and safety of all attendees regardless of the emergency and to continue to keep people safe. All events, regardless of size or location, will incorporate health and safety measures modified by size and type.
Upcoming virtual events include:
- On May 18, FiercePharma will present the Virtual eRegulatory Operations Summit
- On May 18-19, Hospitality Insights will present In Sync Virtual Event
- On May 18-21, FierceWireless will present CBRS Week
- On May 19, FierceBiotech will present Covid 19 and Clinical Trials: Support Risk Mitigation and Recovery Plans With Data and Analytics
- On May 19, FierceHealthcare will present Help Patients Awaiting Treatment by Accelerating Elective Procedures
- On May 27, FierceWireless will present Mastering Location Data – a new paradigm in network analytics
- On May 27, FierceBiotech will present Understanding the Importance of Crystallization Processes to Avoid Unnecessary Cost, Risk and Development Delay
- On May 28, FierceBiotech will present Glass Delamination: Holistic approach for characterization and control
- On June 1-3, FierceHealthcare will present the FierceHealthPayer Virtual Series
- On June 1-5, FiercePharma and FierceBiotech will present Medical Affairs Strategic Summit East
- On June 2, FierceBiotech will present Driving Quantitative Image Analysis for Early Phase Clinical Trials with Medidata and Medpace
- On June 15-18 FierceTelecom will present the FierceTelecom Blitz Week
- On June 22-24, FierceBiotech will present the Virtual Series: Clinical Trials
- On July 20-24, FierceElectronics, FierceTelecom, FierceVideo and FierceWireless will present 5G Blitz Week – Summer
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
